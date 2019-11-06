The Saints have reached an agreement with Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan on a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2023, ESPN insider Adam Schefter Tweeted Tuesday.

Jordan, who had two years left on his current deal, could have become a free agent after the 2020 season. He will turn 30 next month.

No financial details were included in Schefter’s Tweet, but it is likely that Jordan’s deal is near the top of the top of deals for defensive ends.

For the past seven seasons, Jordan has averaged 10 sacks per year and he’s coming off of a season where he recorded 12 sacks.

He is also a steady performer for the team, having started every game for the Saints for those seven seasons – 112 games in all. His rookie year he started 15 out of 16 games.