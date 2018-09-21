Injuries have forced New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith to learn to be patient. His breakout 2016 season was squandered by a torn ACL in 2017, and a tense restricted free agency period that saw him land in New Orleans was slowed by a difficult oblique muscle.

So Meredith has had to wait on the sidelines, waiting for trainers to clear him to play, while competitors like Austin Carr and Ted Ginn Jr. worked to earn trust from quarterback Drew Brees. Meredith’s road has had some bumps along the way, meaning he started the regular season without as refined a sense of timing and rhythm with his quarterback as others.

Now that might change. Saints head coach Sean Payton expressed optimism in Meredith making his debut during Thursday’s media availability, saying that the Saints plan to evaluate Meredith in earnest and see if they can work him into the opening game script against the Atlanta Falcons.

That’s welcome news to a player who’s been inactive on gameday the opening two weeks. It’s exactly what Meredith had to offer reporters after Thursday’s practice:

“It’s always tough especially when you feel like you should be out there helping your team. You really want to be out there, so going into this game, I’m just focusing on the details, focusing on being productive. So, it’s good to go out there and practice and get some more reps with the first team, and I’m really excited.”

It’s too soon to say for sure that Meredith will suit up against Atlanta, but it sure sounds like he’s preparing for that and the Saints are ready for him to see the opportunity. The sooner Meredith is contributing to the offense, the less pressure is put on Michael Thomas to lead the league in catches every week.

