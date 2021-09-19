Can Saints' hampered defense slow down McCaffrey?

The Saints are missing 8 coaches and several key defensive players, so will they be able to slow down Christian McCaffrey?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is a warm and beautiful day in Charlotte. The Saints and the Panthers kick off at 12 p.m. New Orleans time

Now in week one, a couple of the training camp stars actually proved they were for real for the Saints. We're talking about Juwan Johnson on offense and Paulson Adebo on defense. Both of them were terrific.

Well, a third guy who was great at camp should get a big test Sunday, and that is linebacker Zack Baun.

Kwon Alexander went on injured reserve. He's out at least three games, and of course this week, the saints face Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers.

Last week in Carolina's win over the Jets, they ran 63 offensive plays —really 60 biggest three of them were victory formations: Kneel downs at the end.

McCaffrey got the ball 30 times. Literally, 50% of the Panther offense runs through Christian McCaffrey, and the Saints are going to have to figure out a way to slow them down.

That'll be Mario Davis.

It'll be interesting to see how the Saints play McCaffrey, and Zack Baun figures to be a huge piece of that puzzle.

In playing McCaffrey, he is one of the keys to this game because you have to slow McCaffrey down.

The Saints face a ton of adversity with all the coaches who won't be on the sideline. It will affect how the Saints run substitution patterns. They need to be very well organized without those coaches to get the right guys in and out.