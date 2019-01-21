NEW ORLEANS — Choppa wants a rematch.

The New Orleans rapper behind the 2018 New Orleans Saint's season anthem 'Choppa Style" joined calls from fans for a rematch of the NFC Championship game after Sunday's controversial loss.

"Let's do what's right. We need a rematch," Choppa said in a video posted to Instagram Sunday night. "First time in history. This wasn't a regular game. This is the road to the Super Bowl."

Choppa asked Instagram followers to tag "the highest power in the NFL and tell them do what's right!"

"Everyone saw that was pass interference and helmet-to-helmet," Choppa said. "NFL, do what's right. Let them boys play again."

In a second video posted an hour later, Choppa reiterated his call to the NFL.

"Yall didn't just hurt the Saints, yall are hurting New Orleans, as a city, as a whole," Choppa said. "Rematch. It can happen. Believe."

Choppa's call for "justice" in two Instagram videos comes as tens of thousands of internet users have signed an online petition to NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell for a rematch of the game.

The Saints' season ended in a 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams after a very disputed non-call. "Cheated," "robbed" and "stolen" were the words spoken most by Saints fans outside the stadium after the game.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

“I don’t know if there was ever more obvious pass interference," Saints head coach Sean Payton said.

The Rams head to Atlanta in about a week for the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will face the five-time champion Patriots, who won the AFC title in a game that also went to overtime. New England defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.