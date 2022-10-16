Chris Olave added to the list of injuries as Saints battle the Joe Burrow-led Bengals

Olave was concussed in the Saints' Week 5 win against the Seahawks.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is slated to miss the team's Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team's inactive list.

Olave is still recovering from a concussion he sustained in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Since the Saints will have a quick turnaround before playing the Arizona Cardinals next Thursday night, it is possible the team is holding him out as a precaution ahead of what could be a pivotal matchup against a rival NFC team.

Olave now joins fellow wideouts Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty on the inactive list. His absence means the Saints' wide receiver group will feature a combination of Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Kevin White and Rashid Shaheed against the Bengals.

Olave's absence likely also means the team will rely even more heavily on the running game than it did a week ago. Running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, as well as offensive utility piece and reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week Taysom Hill will likely be tasked with carrying a heavy workload offensively.

Along with Olave, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Payton Turner, guard Calvin Throckmorton and tight end Nick Vannett will also miss Sunday's game.

Quarterback Jameis Winston, who's missed the past two games with a back and ankle injury, is active but will serve as Andy Dalton's backup as Dalton will start his third consecutive game, this time against the team that drafted him.

The Bengals, meanwhile, will be without rookie defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, guard Jackson Carman, tackle D'Ante Smith and running back Trayveon Williams.

Both the Saints and Bengals enter Sunday's matchup with a somewhat underachieving 2-3 record thus far in 2022. The reigning AFC Champion Bengals are led by LSU football legends quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and this will be their first game in the Caesar's Superdome since they won the College Football National Championship with the Tigers in January 2020.