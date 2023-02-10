Coach Bill Belichick will again to try join 300-win club when Patriots host Saints

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England's Bill Belichick will get his second chance to join Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches in NFL history with 300 career regular-season wins when the Patriots host the Saints.
The Patriots are coming off the worst loss in Belichick's coaching career and are 1-3 for the third consecutive season.
New Orleans enters the games losers of its past two games, but won its most recent visit to New England in 2021.
The Saints defense also comes in with one of the league's top rushing defenses, having allowed just one touchdown on the ground this season.