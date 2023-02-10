Coach Bill Belichick will again to try join 300-win club when Patriots host Saints

New Orleans enters the games losers of its past two games, but won its most recent visit to New England in 2021.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England's Bill Belichick will get his second chance to join Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches in NFL history with 300 career regular-season wins when the Patriots host the Saints.

The Patriots are coming off the worst loss in Belichick's coaching career and are 1-3 for the third consecutive season.

