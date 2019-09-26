METAIRIE, La. — Here are some of the headlines we're following on the Saints leading up to the Sunday Night game with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Saints are close to a three-point underdog against the Cowboys as they get ready for their second full game without quarterback Drew Brees.
- Mouton: The Cowboys will be the toughest game for the Saints without Brees
- Forecast: Is Alvin Kamara the best RB in the NFL?
- Saints bring back ex-first round pick for special teams
The Saints stunned sports fans with a 33-27 win over Seattle that wasn't as close as the score indicated.
Even though Seattle had twice as many yards as the Saints, a lot of that was picked up when the game had already been decided.