The New Orleans Saints are rolling into their bye week at 4-1, but a Pro Football Hall of Famer thinks they can still get better. Deion Sanders, one of the greatest to ever do it, aired his wish for the Saints to add Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson during his 21st & Prime segment on NFL Network.

This is all just Prime Time’s grandstanding for the cameras, but it’s fun to think about. Peterson just turned 28 and is in the prime of his career. His Cardinals are 1-4 and reeling, with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy squandering All-Pro caliber tailback David Johnson’s talents. But the defense has largely played well and Peterson is showing no signs of slowing down.

No, the Cardinals won’t trade Peterson. But, again, it’s fun to think about. The only real draft capital the Saints have to offer is their second round draft choice in 2019, though they have all of their picks in 2020. Having already moved future assets for Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Davenport, it’s a hard sell to consider doing it again for Peterson. On the other hand, they may as well go all in, right?

And, of course, the Saints won’t trade for Peterson. If you aren’t with the movement yet, however, you should know that it’s fun to think about. New Orleans has worked out almost 20 different free agent defensive backs the last few weeks after Patrick Robinson was lost to an ankle injury, and didn’t find any appealing options. Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore exited Monday’s game with a concussion and there’s no telling when he’ll be ready to return. In the interest of fun and providing a stronger secondary than P.J. Williams and Ken Crawley could produce, I’ll add my voice to Prime Time’s calls for another big Saints trade.

