Former Saint and New Orleans native Delvin Breaux is returning to the Canadian Football League.

Breaux will play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats -- again.

If you remember Devlin’s story, he broke his neck in high school at Tad Gormley Stadium, so he was never able to play for LSU even though he was signed with the Tigers.

Eventually, he got medical clearance to play in the CFL. He was an All-Star with Hamilton in 2014 before signing with the Saints.

He showed enormous potential with the Saints, but injuries eventually forced him out of New Orleans.

Nick Underhill with The New Orleans Advocate reports that continued spinal concerns kept him from getting an NFL contract this offseason, so he’ll try to work his way through Canada again.

