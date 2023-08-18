x
Saints

Dennis Allen downplays Lattimore injury

New Orleans Saints four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed the end of a joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday due to a leg injury.
Credit: (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore catches a ball during a joint NFL football practice with the L.A. Chargers, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — New Orleans Saints four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed the end of a joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday due to a leg injury.

The 27-year-old could be seen on the sideline with a heavily-wrapped left knee during a portion of practice, but Nola.com's Rod Walker reported he wasn't wearing it towards the end.

Saints' second-year head coach Dennis Allen did not feel Lattimore's injury was significant.

"He just planted and felt a little something," said Allen in the post-practice press conference. "I think it’s more precautionary than anything. We’ll go in and evaluate it and see where he’s at. But it didn’t seem like it was significant on the field so hopefully that will be the case."

The Saints are scheduled to play the Chargers on Sunday.

That game could be impacted due to a category-4 hurricane making its way up the Pacific Coast.

