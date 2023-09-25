Dennis Allen says injured Saints quarterback Derek Carr currently week-to-week

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave the latest update on injured starting quarterback Derek Carr.

METAIRIE, La. — A day after losing starting quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury in the second half of the Saints' 18-17 loss to the Packers in Green Bay, New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen addressed media at the team's training facility in Metairie, La., on Monday.

"Derek has a strained AC joint," Allen said. "We'll evaluate him as he goes through the week this week. I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we are saying, week-to-week. But he felt better today than he did yesterday, so we're not making any decisions today and we're not ruling anything out. We will see where he's at as the week goes on."

Tests taken after the game showed no additional damage and his availability to play will most likely be determined by swelling and his mobility.

In the meantime, last year's start Jameis Winston is back under center and both he and the offense will be bolstered by the return of Alvin Kamara, who has missed the first three games of the season due to suspension.

The Saints (2-1) return home to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Kickoff is set for noon.