Broncos: 3 confirmed COVID positive tests; Friday practice postponed ahead of Saints game

One player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Denver Broncos organization said on Twitter.

NEW ORLEANS — The Denver Broncos' Friday practice was postponed after three members of the organization had confirmed COVID-19 tests, bringing into question whether the team will play the Saints on Sunday.

The Broncos' official Twitter account posted a statement Friday morning that said the team will continue to prepare for the game against the New Orleans Saints in Denver 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

The statement said the Broncos closed the UCHealth Traning Center on Friday, noting that a player and two staff members had confirmed COVID-19 tests.

"The Broncos will continue preparations for Sunday's game remotely with virtual meetings and have postponed (Friday's) practice," the statement on Twitter said. "Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff."

Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/BFm0F4uXod — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2020

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the Thanksgiving game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers would be moved to Sunday, after a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens players got worse.

The Ravens issued a statement saying an unnamed staff member has been disciplined "for conduct surrounding the recent COVID-19 cases that have affected players and staff at the Ravens."

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.