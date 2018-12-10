Details have been reported on New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s September contract restructuring, courtesy of Nick Underhill of the Advocate. Before we get too deep into the weeds on this, know that it is not a contract extension for Bridgewater; he is still on schedule to be a free agent in March 2019. But there are some things to be learned from this.

On Teddy Bridgewater’s contract. …Two voidable years were added to spread the cap hit. It is automatically set to void 10 days prior to the start of the 2019 league year. The base salaries in 2019 and 2020, which void, are written at $22 million. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 11, 2018

As we learned last month, Bridgewater agreed to redo his deal, freeing up badly needed salary cap space for the Saints in 2018 while earning him a $4 million signing bonus.

Per Underhill, Bridgewater’s contract will expire 10 days prior to the start of the NFL’s 2019 fiscal year March 3, with the league opening its 2019 calendar on March 13. So Bridgewater is on a one-year contract with some small future salary cap hits, nothing more. Once March 3 arrives, he’s free to negotiate with other teams and potentially leave New Orleans.

Why didn’t the Saints just make this deal the real thing? There’s any number of reasons. Maybe they don’t know whether Drew Brees will be around next year and don’t want to already be on the books with $25 million committed to him and another $22 million for his successor. Maybe New Orleans wants to wait and get other pending free agents, such as Mark Ingram, handled first. Maybe Bridgewater himself wants to wait it out and see if there’s interest from other teams. We just don’t know.

What’s interesting about this is the base salaries in Bridgewater’s current deal – which, again, will be void on March 3 – are budgeted at $22 million in 2019 and 2020. That could be nothing, but it may be something. It’s just outside the top 10 average per year for quarterbacks. It could indicate that’s how the Saints view and value Bridgewater, projecting a contract on the same level as what Joe Flacco ($22.1 million), Russell Wilson ($21.9 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($21.8 million), and Eli Manning ($21 million) are getting.

Or it could be nothing, and the Saints just picked a number out of a hat knowing that it’s going to vanish in just a few months. I don’t think that’s the case, though. Even if neither side agreed to a real extension, Bridgewater’s representatives have to be encouraged that the Saints value him enough to put that kind of base salary on the line. This sure feels like the first step toward keeping Bridgewater around for years to come, but it’s too soon to say that’s going to happen.

