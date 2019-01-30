METAIRIE, La. — It was a cold morning outside the New Orleans Saints training facility, and Sean Payton was wearing some layers. But what was under one of those layers he was wearing started a buzz on social media.

As Payton spoke with local media for his annual end of the season presser, Twitter users speculated that he was wearing a t-shirt that depicted NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell as a clown.

“Is it possible Payton is wearing a Goodell is a clown shirt?” Twitter user @Salsa_Sierra wrote.

We will probably never know for sure, but that did not stop the internet from playing detective.

An hour after the press conference, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas also suspiciously tried to take credit for Payton and quarterback Drew Brees' style.

"I'm Sean's and Drew's stylist, blame me," Thomas tweeted. "Fine me for them winning unanimous best dressed this week."

Thomas' tweet also gave a shoutout to Saints defensive end Cam Jordan who was spotted at the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando wearing a shirt that said "Make Calls Not Apologies."

Watch part of the press conference for yourself and decide:

