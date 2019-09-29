NEW ORLEANS — I think two of the biggest questions coming into the game is just how good is the Cowboys’ offense and how will the Saints be able to handle it.

The Cowboys really haven’t faced the level of competition that the Saints have so far, but the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, who used to be a quarterback for the Cowboys himself, has really come in and been innovative, creative, and he’s really let quarterback Dak Prescott loose.

Prescott has thrived under that leadership. So far, he’s number one in the NFL in completion percentage and he’s number two in passer rating and the Cowboys offense has been thriving. They are third in the NFL in total yards per game and fourth in scoring. They are averaging over 32 points per game and the Saints secondary, which has been really shaky over the first few weeks is going to be tested.

The Saints are giving up the fourth most passing yards of any team in the NFL and the Cowboys will be looking to take advantage of that. Fortunately for the Saints, the Cowboys number two receiver, Michael Gallup, will not be ready for this game, but Amari Cooper is certainly Prescott’s favorite target and he’ll be looking to pass the ball down the field to him.

And that’s not to mention Ezekiel Elliott, who is rounding into form at running back. He will be a very, very tough cover.

The second-biggest question concerns the Saints offense.

Last week Teddy Bridgewater got some help. He played serviceable. He played solid. He didn’t have any turnovers, but he also got a defensive touchdown and a special teams’ touchdown to aid his cause.

If he doesn’t get that type of support tonight, where will the points come from. We saw last week, Alvin Kamara had his most touches as a Saint. Bridgewater was in a position to make easy plays and easy throws, a lot of screen passes. Kamara went for 161 all-purpose yards, but the Cowboys will make every effort to contain him.

I would do that if I were the Cowboys and I would want to force Bridgewater to push the ball downfield. He will have to establish a rapport with Michael Thomas.