Dome Patrol's Sam Mills to be inducted into Saints Ring of Honor

Mills was also named a finalist for the 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame classes and is a nominee for the class of 2022.

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary Saints linebacker Sam Mills will be posthumously inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

The ceremony will take place during halftime of the Saints Dec. 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mills played in the NFL for 12 years, spending 9 of them in New Orleans as part of the formidable “Dome Patrol” defense with linebackers Pat Swilling, Vaughan Johnson, and Rickey Jackson.

Mills logged 934 tackles for the black and gold along with 17 fumble recoveries, 16 forced fumbles, 10.5 sacks, and 4 interceptions, scoring 2 defensive touchdowns.

He left the team in 1995 as a founding member of the expansion-team Carolina Panthers, who raised a statue in his honor outside their home stadium following his 2005 passing.

Mills joins Tom Benson, kicker Morten Andersen, linebacker Rickey Jackson, quarterback Archie Manning, tackle William Roaf and defensive end Will Smith in the Ring of Honor.

Mills was also named a finalist for the 2020 and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame classes and is a nominee for the class of 2022.