METAIRIE, La. — Drew Brees was back on the practice field for the Saints Thursday, according to observers.

But, don't get too excited Saints fans - the Pro Bowl quarterback who had surgery two weeks ago on the thumb of his throwing hand - was sporting a red jersey and wore a ballcap.

He was limited to doing footwork on the sidelines, mimicking what he would be doing with his feet on several plays.

Brees was seen on the sideline of the Sunday Night game against the Cowboys with his thumb wrapped in tape and doing some movement with the injured digit.

Brees is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. This weekend's game with Tampa will make it 3 weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater has been taking the snaps during the past two victories at Seattle and against Dallas, two games the Saints were underdogs in, but two games where they pulled out victories.

RELATED: Forecast: The Saints offense has a big problem that doesn't involve QB spot

RELATED: NFL Power Rankings - Saints move up after 2 impressive wins

Bridgewater has limited his mistakes but has also been limited in throwing the ball down the field. He has also been victim of several penalties by the offensive line that have often left him with 1st and 15 or 1st and 20.