New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees didn’t just set the all-time record for career passing yards on Monday night, he shattered it into a million pieces, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition.

Brees had a vintage performance in prime time, completing an unreal 89.7 percent of his passes for 363 yards and three scores.

It seems like Brees is among the league leaders every year, but it’s different this time. He’s the only starting quarterback who hasn’t thrown an interception and is fourth in the league in passing yards (1,658). Brees isn’t just airing it out the way he’s done before — he ranks 11th in passing attempts (190). Instead, he’s stepping up and demolishing teams at will.

As of Rodger Sherman of the Ringer put it: “If somebody were to glance at football’s record books with no prior knowledge of the sport, that person would almost certainly come away with the impression that Brees is the greatest quarterback in history.”

Anyway, back to the point. Brees winning this NFC Player of the Week honor is cool for now, but it’ll hold more value later in the season. If he continues to play at this high of a level and the Saints are as playoff-bound as they look, this could be the year Brees finally gets his MVP recognition. These awards matter in the minds of MVP voters.

The other Players of the Week for Week 5 include:

NFC Defensive Player of the Week: DE Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week: K Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers

AFC Offensive Player of the Week: RB Isaiah Crowell, New York Jets

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: LB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week: CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

