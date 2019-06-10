NEW ORLEANS — Teddy Bridgewater isn't the only player that's been filling in for Drew Brees during the Pro Bowl quarterback's absence due to a thumb injury.

Linebacker Demario Davis, the team's vocal leader on defense, has taken over the pre-game hype huddle prior to the contest.

Sunday, Davis again led the chant, letting the players know that they were born for this moment.

"You were made for this moment... We seize the opportunity."

Davis then gave way to Brees, who, in warmup clothes, finished out the chant.

The Saints are looking for a third straight win without Brees, who is getting closer and closer to returning, posting an Instagram video showing him throwing a football on Saturday.

