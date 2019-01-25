NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara have a message for the Who Dat Nation: “Can’t wait until next year.”

The New Orleans Saints posted the brief shout out from the duo to fans on its official Twitter account Friday morning.

New Orleans Saints (@Saints) | Twitter

“We love you so much. Thank you for all of your support this year,” Brees said. “It was an amazing journey, an amazing ride. Can’t wait until next year.”

Kamara ended the video with a “Who Dat!”

Brees and Kamara join other Saints plays who took to social media after the heartbreaking NFC Championship game that ended the team’s season.

"Thank you New Orleans and Who Dat Nation for being with us every step of the way and making this year a special one! We’ll be back!" Wil Lutz wrote.

After the game, Brees was asked if he plans to return for the 2019 NFL season.

Brees' response: "I feel pretty positive."

"Why," Eyewitness Sports reporter Andrew Doak asked.

"Because I feel like I will," Brees replied.

Brees is still under contract for next season but is free to retire whenever he chooses.