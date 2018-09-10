New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has added another record to his trophy case. The 39-year old passer has surpassed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning to own the NFL’s most prestigious passing record, with 71,968 career yards gained through the air – more than the width of Lake Pontchartrain.

The record-snapping play came off of a 62-yard touchdown reception for Tre’Quan Smith, with the rookie breaking free against Washington’s coverage to catch the ball and race down the sideline.

No. 9 just became No. 1 all-time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fbk9uxaOFa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Brees has shredded the NFL for 18 years, even if his early days in San Diego were rocky at times. He already owns records for career completion percentage (67.1-percent), passing yards per game (342.3), and consecutive seasons of 4,500 yards (7). He also owns 5 of the 9 single seasons with 5,000 or more yards passing. Brees is a machine.

This record is just the latest entry in Brees’ Hall of Fame-bound career. The Super Bowl XLIV champion and game MVP has seen an unprecedented resurgence since joining the Saints back in 2006, rebounding from a shoulder injury that normally ends careers. It can’t be stressed enough how much adversity he’s overcome to get to this point.

Email Sign up

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved