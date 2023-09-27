Drew Brees headlines 2024 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class

Record-setting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will headline a star-studded nine-person 2024 induction class into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Record-setting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will headline a star-studded nine-person 2024 induction class into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Brees retired in March 2021 after 20 seasons in the NFL, in which he retired as the league's all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards, and is now second in passing and passing touchdowns with 571 – trailing only seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in both categories.

The Super Bowl XLIV MVP joins former LSU standout and eight-time WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus, 1992 Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson (LSU), former Tulane men's basketball coach Perry Clark, and McNeese State quarterback Kerry Joseph.

High school football coach Frank Monica, who won state titles at Lutcher (1978), Riverside (1983) and St. Charles (2011), also made the '24 Class, which also includes elite jockey from Sunset, La., Ray Sibille, and retired Grambling State baseball coach Wilbert Ellis – the second-ever recipient of the Louisiana Sports Ambassador Award.

Brees and company will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame’s home in Natchitoches, La., to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration.

The dates for the three-day celebration will be announced soon.