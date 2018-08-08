New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had an interesting comparison in mind during today’s post-training camp practice media availability. He was still trying to wrap his head around a beautiful interception made by second-year safety Marcus Williams, and only had one comparable talent in mind: Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed.

High praise from Drew Brees on S Marcus Williams: “I compare him just as you look at guys in history, you know if you’ve ever played against Ed Reed ... try and get him leaning one way and still you throw a ball and be like how did he get there? Marcus makes some of those plays.” — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 4, 2018

That’s the highest praise you could offer someone, much less a guy who won’t even turn 22 for another month. But that’s where we are now. Williams has been a ball hawk all throughout training camp, flying around the field and making life terrible for every quarterback and receiver on the roster.

You can kind of see what Brees is getting at in the video. He fakes twice in the backfield before stepping up and throwing ahead of Smith, trying to hit the rookie in stride for a score. Instead Williams isn’t fooled by the misdirection and jumps Smith’s route with a dive, easily intercepting the pass.

I think it’s time Williams is let loose on the NFL. He’s been working hard ever since his mistake in the Minneapolis Miracle sent the Minnesota Vikings to get a hole stomped in their chest by the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams has proven to have a strong work ethic to pair with his rare athletic gifts. Now let’s see it all come together.

