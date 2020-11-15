Drew Brees out with rib injury, Jameis Winston in at QB

Brees took a hard hit on a sack in the first half. He did stay in the game at that point, but did not start the second half.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees started the second half of the game on the sideline and Jameis Winston has taken his place under center.

Game announcers said that Brees was "questionable" to return with a rib injury.

Winston, who got his first real action of the season last week against Tampa came over from the Bucs in the offseason.

Brees was slammed hard in the first half on a sack by Kentavius Street of the Niners. Street was called for a personal foul on the play, a call that was widely derided by game announcers and many on social media.

Brees did look shaken after the hit and Taysom Hill took a couple of snaps for runs on the next few plays.

Brees did lead a touchdown drive before the half to put the Saints up 17-10 but he didn’t come out to lead the offense in the second half.

The QB was on the sidelines with his helmet on and there was no immediate word as to what his injury might be. The Saints usually are sparing in their sharing of injury information outside of what is required by the league.