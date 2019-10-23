METAIRIE, La. — Saints Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees was on the field at practice Wednesday and could be a game-time decision on Sunday, according to head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints head coach gave the update in a conference call with members of the Arizona Cardinals media.

Brees was later asked if he would be playing Sunday and he responded, "That's the plan."

Brees also showed the mechanics of holding a football and why the thumb is so important to throwing.

The practice sessions aren't open to the media, so it is uncertain how much Brees practiced. A full injury report due out later Wednesday would detail if Brees practiced fully or was limited.

The Saints have a bye week after this weekend's game with the Cardinals, so there is speculation that he could be given the extra rest.

Brees has been out since injuring his thumb and requiring surgery in the second week of the season, a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His thumb was injured when his hand and the hand of defensive end Aaron Donald struck each other.

In Brees' absence, Teddy Bridgewater has led the team to a 5-0 mark in games he has started. Bridgewater has been steady, if not exciting, and has kept turnovers to an absolute minimum.

Payton prefers to keep injury news close to the vest.

