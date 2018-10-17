NEW ORLEANS – Saints star quarterback Drew Brees is raffling off a signed game ball from his record-breaking win over the Washington Redskins, and the proceeds are going to Hurricane Michael victims.

Brees announced the raffle on his Twitter account Tuesday night. The raffle is being held in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation and Prizeo.com.

I’m raffling off one of the gameballs from our record setting night w 100% of proceeds going toward Hurricane Michael relief. Everyone has a chance to WIN! See link for video description https://t.co/UyESM3TThY — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) October 16, 2018

The website says all of the funds raised by the Brees Dream Foundation will go to provide resources for first responders and hurricane victims.

“After the devastation of Hurricane Michael, the people of Florida need our help,” Brees wrote on the website. “Now I’m turning to you for your support.”

There is a $10 minimum donation needed for a chance to win the game ball.

Click here to visit the Prizeo campaign.

© 2018 WWL