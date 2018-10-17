NEW ORLEANS – Saints star quarterback Drew Brees is raffling off a signed game ball from his record-breaking win over the Washington Redskins, and the proceeds are going to Hurricane Michael victims.
Brees announced the raffle on his Twitter account Tuesday night. The raffle is being held in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation and Prizeo.com.
The website says all of the funds raised by the Brees Dream Foundation will go to provide resources for first responders and hurricane victims.
“After the devastation of Hurricane Michael, the people of Florida need our help,” Brees wrote on the website. “Now I’m turning to you for your support.”
There is a $10 minimum donation needed for a chance to win the game ball.
Click here to visit the Prizeo campaign.