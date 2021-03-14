Here are the NFL passing records Drew Brees holds

After 20 seasons in the NFL, fans are used to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees smashing all-time league records.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees ended the 2020 NFL season as one of the most accomplished players in league history.

After 20 seasons in the NFL, fans are used to Brees smashing all-time league records. In 2018, Brees added his crowning jewel to his trophy case of records: surpassing Brett Farve and Peyton Manning to own the NFL’s most prestigious passing record - most career passing yards by a quarterback. Brees still holds that record and added to his lead ending 2020 with 80,358 career passing yards.

Paving the way to that achievement was Brees’ record-breaking accuracy. Brees also holds the records for most career completions (7,142 completions) as well as best career completion percentage by quarterbacks who threw 2,000+ passes (67.7 percent).

Some of Brees’ most accurate years came in the last years of his career. He holds the best completion percentage in a season (74.4 percent), just above his 2019 (74.3 percent) and 2017 (72 percent) seasons.

Brees also has the most seasons by a quarterback with 30+ passing touchdowns (10 seasons).

Drew Brees Career NFL Records:

Here are just some of the most significant records of Brees’ career:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.