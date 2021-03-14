Here are the NFL passing records Drew Brees holds

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees ended the 2020 NFL season as one of the most accomplished players in league history.
After 20 seasons in the NFL, fans are used to Brees smashing all-time league records. In 2018, Brees added his crowning jewel to his trophy case of records: surpassing Brett Farve and Peyton Manning to own the NFL’s most prestigious passing record - most career passing yards by a quarterback. Brees still holds that record and added to his lead ending 2020 with 80,358 career passing yards.
Paving the way to that achievement was Brees’ record-breaking accuracy. Brees also holds the records for most career completions (7,142 completions) as well as best career completion percentage by quarterbacks who threw 2,000+ passes (67.7 percent).
Some of Brees’ most accurate years came in the last years of his career. He holds the best completion percentage in a season (74.4 percent), just above his 2019 (74.3 percent) and 2017 (72 percent) seasons.
Brees also holds records for most games by a quarterback with 300+ passing yards (123 games) and most seasons with 5,000+ passing yards (5 seasons).
And while Tom Brady may have passed Brees for all-time passing touchdowns, Brees still leads the leagues on several metrics for touchdowns. Brees is tied for the most passing touchdowns in a single game (7-touchdowns on Nov. 1, 2015). He also has the most games by a quarterback with four or more passing touchdowns (37 games), with five or more passing touchdowns (11 games).
Brees also has the most seasons by a quarterback with 30+ passing touchdowns (10 seasons).
Drew Brees Career NFL Records:
Here are just some of the most significant records of Brees’ career:
- Most career passing yards: 80,358
- Most career completions: 7,142
- Best career completion percentage (at least 2,000+ attempts): 67.7%
- Most seasons with 5,000+ passing yards: 5
- Most completions in a season: 471 (2016)
- Best completion percentage in a season: 74.4% (2018)
- (Tied) Most passing touchdown in a game: 7 (Nov. 1, 2015)
- Most games with 300+ passing yards: 123
- Most games with 4+ passing touchdowns: 37
- Most games with 5+ passing touchdowns: 11
- Most seasons with 30+ passing touchdowns: 10
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.