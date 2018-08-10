Drew Brees took his place among NFL royalty in style.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback become the league's all-time leading passer Monday night, surpassing first Brett Favre (71,838) and then Peyton Manning (71,940) to claim the top spot for most passing yards in the NFL's 99-year history.

Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter. He finished with 363 yards and three TDs as New Orleans (4-1) crushed the Washington Redskins 43-19 — the score was closer than the game — while moving into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Brees finished the night with 72,103 yards (nearly 41 miles) and 499 career TD passes, leaving him one shy of joining Manning, Favre and Tom Brady in the 500 club.

The game was temporarily stopped as Brees celebrated with his teammates, coaches and family, telling his sons, "you can accomplish anything in life."

He began the night needing 201 yards to take possession of a record that's also belonged to Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton and Dan Marino, among others.

Brees, 39, is under contract through the 2019 season and has a chance to eventually blow by 80,000 yards if he can keep this up. Brady (67,418 yards) is his closest active pursuer.

