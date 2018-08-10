Drew Brees took his place among NFL royalty in style.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback become the league's all-time leading passer Monday night, surpassing first Brett Favre (71,838) and then Peyton Manning (71,940) to claim the top spot for most passing yards in the NFL's 99-year history.

Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter. The play gave Brees 71,968 yards (nearly 41 miles) and staked New Orleans to a 26-6 lead over Washington.

The game was temporarily stopped as Brees celebrated with his family, teammates and coaches.

He began the night needing 201 yards to take possession of a record that's also belonged to Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton and Dan Marino, among others.

Brees, 39, is under contract through the 2019 season and has a chance to eventually blow by 80,000 yards if he can keep this up. Tom Brady (67,418 yards) is his closest active pursuer.

