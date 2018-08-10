Drew Brees assumed his place among NFL royalty in style.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback become the league's all-time leading passer Monday night, surpassing first Brett Favre (71,838) and then Peyton Manning (71,940) to claim the top spot for most passing yards in the NFL's 99-year history.

Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter. He finished with 363 yards and three TDs as New Orleans (4-1) crushed the Washington Redskins 43-19 — the score was closer than the game — while moving into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

“It’s hard for me to reflect too much right now just because my career’s not done. There are still goals to be accomplished. There are still challenges to be met. And so I’m still very focused on that,” Brees said.

“And yet, when something like this happens, there are so many people who are responsible for that, that are a part of that, that makes me happy. It makes me proud and it makes me extremely grateful — extremely grateful for the opportunity to play this game, to play it as long as I’ve played it, to have wound up here in New Orleans.

“It’s just been an unbelievable journey.”

Running back Mark Ingram scored two touchdowns in his first game of the season following a four-game PED suspension.

Brees finished the night with 72,103 yards (nearly 41 miles) and 499 career TD passes, leaving him one shy of joining Manning, Favre and Tom Brady in the 500 club.

Story continues under gallery

Photos: Brees Magic

The game was temporarily stopped as Brees celebrated with his teammates, coaches and family, telling his sons, "you can accomplish anything in life."

He began the night needing 201 yards to take possession of a record that's also belonged to Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton and Dan Marino, among others.

Brees, 39, is under contract through the 2019 season and has a chance to eventually blow by 80,000 yards if he can keep this up. Brady (67,418 yards) is his closest active pursuer.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved