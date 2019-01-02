ATLANTA -- New Orleans Saints quarter back Drew Brees is in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. But, as anyone following the NFL over the last two weeks knows, he’s not doing what he wants to do.

Brees was so close to playing in the Super Bowl but a missed call by referees derailed those hopes. Instead, the LA Rams are taking on the New England Patriots on Feb. 3.

11Alive’s Chesley McNeil caught up with him outside of the TODAY show pep rally in downtown on Friday. He asked how it feels.

“Well I’d rather be playing in this game,” Brees said.

“It’s a obviously a lot of festivities going on this week everybody’s excited about the Super Bowl so we’ll see how it shakes out,” he continued.

Brees said he’s in town with corporate partners and then he’s looking forward to spending the off season with his family.

The Super Bowl is days away from going down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. 11Alive is the official partner of the NFL Super Bowl Host Committee.

