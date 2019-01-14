NEW ORLEANS — After beating the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New Orleans Saints pulled out the fog machine and club lights to celebrate in the locker room. But the celebrations for the night did not stop there.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, an.gle events held a surprise 40th birthday bash for quarterback Drew Brees at Port Orleans Brewery on Tchoupitoulas Street.

Brees’ teammates were there, including head coach Sean Payton, as well as celebrities like Keegan-Michael Keey and New Orleans rapper Choppa who performed his hit “Choppa Style.”

The party also featured a huge ice sculpture carved into the number 40, which Key was seen on Instagram getting a drink from. There was also a performance by 80’s cover band The Molly Ringwalds.

Saints' superfan Ellen DeGeneres recorded a message for Brees that was played at the party.

"You are kind, you are generous, you are such a great guy on and off the field," DeGeneres said in the message. "I'm very grateful to call you my friend. I'm sending you all my love -- happy birthday! I'll see you after the Super Bowl, go Saints!"

Brees turns 40 years old Tuesday, Jan. 15.

