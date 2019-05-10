NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees is warming up his throwing arm again. The injured Saints quarterback posted a video of him throwing a football to Instagram Saturday night, one day before the team faces off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without him.

Brees injured his hand during the second game of the season, when facing off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, the team has 2-0 under backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, beating the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys.

Brees stayed in Los Angeles after the Rams game to have surgery for his thumb there. Doctors estimated a six-week recovery period for his hand.

After the surgery, Brees quickly took to social media, posting a thumbs up with his new cast.

Since then, Saints fans throughout New Orleans have rallied behind him using a modification of the team's rallying cry: Heal Dat.