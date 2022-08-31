Eagles claim former Saints QB Ian Book off waivers

Book was waived by the Saints during roster cuts on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles have added another former New Orleans Saint to the roster.

After acquiring defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday, the Eagles added former Saints backup quarterback Ian Book via waivers on Wednesday.

As he was signed during the waiver period, Book is signed to the Eagles' active roster and will likely serve as the team's third string quarterback behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew.

Book appeared in one official game for the Saints during his tenure, when he was precariously thrust into the starting lineup against the Miami Dolphins in week 16. In that start, Book went completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.