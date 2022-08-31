Eagles claim former Saints QB Ian Book off waivers

NEW ORLEANS — The Philadelphia Eagles have added another former New Orleans Saint to the roster.
After acquiring defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade Tuesday, the Eagles added former Saints backup quarterback Ian Book via waivers on Wednesday.
As he was signed during the waiver period, Book is signed to the Eagles' active roster and will likely serve as the team's third string quarterback behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew.
Book appeared in one official game for the Saints during his tenure, when he was precariously thrust into the starting lineup against the Miami Dolphins in week 16. In that start, Book went completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Book played in all three games for the Saints this preseason, starting the second against the Green Bay Packers. After a pair of inconsistent performances, Book showed some promise in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.