METAIRIE, La. — There’s a buzz around this team and this season. For the third straight year, we know the Saints are Super Bowl contenders.

There are still questions lingering around the roster though. The first day of training camp showed us the first hints of how the Saints could answer those questions.

Center

There are four guys on the Saints roster competing for the starting center job.

Rookie Center Erik McCoy took reps with the first team during 11 on 11 drills. Cameron Thomas played behind him.

Nick Easton, who the team brought in from the Vikings, was getting snaps at right guard while Larry Warford recovers from an injury.

Punt Returns

Marcus Sherels, another Saints acquisition from the Vikings, didn’t drop a single punt return today. However, neither did Deonte Harris, who was taking snaps behind him.

Michael Thomas

As expected, star wide receiver Michael Thomas was not at training camp. Thomas is on the last year of his rookie deal and is holding out for a new contract.

Thomas has established himself as an elite receiver with 321 catches for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. He’s reportedly holding out for a contract in the $20 million per year range.

Most players said they understand why Thomas isn’t there and said that his holdout isn’t a distraction for them. However, they want their teammate back on the field as soon as possible.

