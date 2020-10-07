x
Skip Navigation

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

saints

Eminem says 'F*** Drew Brees' in new song

The Detroit rapper's verse in "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" mentions several recent events, including Brees' comments
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

NEW ORLEANS — Eminem took a shot at New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a new song released Friday.

The Detroit rapper's verse in "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" mentions several recent events including Brees' comments on kneeling during the National Anthem, COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory mask order protests, police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd and Amaud Arbery.

The lines that mention Brees are below:

  • “Got a lil' green (Yeah), but I don't do weed (Nope)
    Purp nor lean (Nah), that's Tunechi (Yeah)
    That's New Orleans (What?), f**k Drew Brees (Yeah)”

Brees has offered multiple apologies after his comments against kneeling during the National Anthem before NFL football games were met with national criticism.

"The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" is the first time that Eminem and Kid Cudi have rapped together on the same track.

RELATED: Trump says Brees will 'regret' apologizing for national anthem protest comments

RELATED: 'We are the problem' — Brittany Brees posts emotional statement on race

RELATED: Brees responds to Trump: 'We can no longer use the flag to turn people away'

RELATED: Brees on protest comments: 'I am sorry and I will do better'

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020