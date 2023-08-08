Excessive heat forces Saints to cancel final open practice to public

The Saints have announced the cancellation of the team's final open practice of training camp originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

METAIRIE, La. — With no end in sight to record heat currently scorching New Orleans, the Saints have announced the cancellation of the team's final open practice of training camp originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

The public practice will not be rescheduled in an effort to protect health and safety of players, coaches, staff and fans from what team officials termed "unprecedented heat."

Instead, the practice will be moved to the indoor facility at the Ochsner Performance Center at team headquarters on Airline Drive in Metairie, La.

This change comes after the Saints altered last week's public practice to limit the amount of availability on the outdoor fields.

The Saints issued the following statement:

"We would like to thank all fans for their overwhelming support with each open practice being 'sold out.' The fans passionate support each practice, despite the conditions, made a huge impact on the team and the entire Saints organization would like to thank all who attended 2023 Saints Training Camp. We look forward to, and appreciate, your continued support this season." — New Orleans Saints

The Saints open its three-game preseason schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Kickoff is set for noon inside the Caesars Superdome.