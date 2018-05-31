Extreme May Heat Drives Saints Indoors for OTA Thursday

As temperatures approached record highs Thursday, head coach Sean Payton gave his players a break from the heat, choosing to practice indoors. Payton admitted the surging temperatures provide both benefits and challenges for some of the newer Saints not accustomed to the climate of south Louisiana.

"As long as you have a balance, and you take enough breaks," said Payton. "It just seems like it's what you get used to, and the springs seem shorter. You go right from winter to the 90's but they handled it well this week."

Defensive Depth Could Give Jordan a Break in Pass Defense

This year's defense boasts strength in numbers, which was lacking last season due to a string of injuries on that side of the ball. One player who could benefit the most from it is defensive end Cam Jordan, who played 93 percent of the team's snaps in 2017. However, the lack of rest had little impact on Jordan who totaled 13 sacks last season.

"He can play a lot of plays," Payton said. "Play number 40 can be like play number four. It's getting the other guys up to speed and getting him more help collectively as a defense rushing the passer."

"Obviously you want to have the depth where you can substitute players in critical situations. Hopefully we have that depth. A lot of it, week by week, will be dependent on how he's doing."

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was one of those injured players last year, suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against the Dolphins in London in Week Four. Payton echoed that he was pleased with how Anzalone was playing prior to his injury.

"He's smart. He's someone that has real good range." said Payton. "The key for him is just staying healthy. He is someone that picks things up very quickly, and that's a strength of his."

Anzalone may not directly give Jordan a break on defense, but should help bolster the Saints' pass rush if he's able to stay fit.

Thomas, Lattimore Evidence That "Iron Sharpens Iron"

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Michael Thomas are entering their second and third years in the NFL respectively, and both seem to be helping the other raise their competitive level as OTA's continue.

"It's pretty normal to see six or seven plays each day, those two working against each other," said Payton. "I think that competition helps them both, obviously elevates their play."

It'll be difficult for Thomas and Lattimore to top their Pro Bowl-caliber output last season, but Saints fans are expecting more great things from both players in 2018.

© 2018 WWL