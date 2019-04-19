NEW ORLEANS — It looks like the Atlanta Falcons forgot who is the King in the South.

Earlier this week the Falcons announced their schedule using an animation similar to the title sequence for HBO's hit series Game of Thrones. Just like the series' intro, the camera pans to different cities as the stadiums rise up like a pop-up storybook.

Hidden (or not so hidden) are a few shots at the team's rivals, the New Orleans Saints. When the camera pans over to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the "S" on a nearby Saints billboard falls, leaving just "AINTS."

But they were not done yet.

To announce the Thanksgiving night game, a band of Saints is shown marching to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when a loose Ram hits one of the Saints. A referee quickly runs in to rule the play incomplete, an obvious reference to the controversial no-call against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The Falcons have garnered praise from social media for their unique schedule reveal.

