Fans can drop the masks for the Saints-Buccaneers game

NEW ORLEANS — Fans hoping to watch the New Orleans Saints take on their NFC South division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be required to wear masks at the game, but they must still show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19.

The Saints will host the Buccaneers on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 at 3:25 p.m. inside Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans joined the rest of Louisiana in largely ending a mandate requiring residents and visitors to wear masks while indoors. The move comes as infections of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continue to fall in the state. The mask mandate was implemented in July as the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic packed hospitals. On Tuesday, Edwards ended the state's mandate, saying the worst of the latest surge appeared to be over.

“The indoor mask mandate that was in place over the past several months helped us reduce the surge in cases we saw due to the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, in a statement. “Even though the numbers are currently low, we must remind our residents that this pandemic is not over and remains dangerous for all that may come in contact with the virus.”

Hospitalizations and new cases have been on a declining track for weeks, down 90% from their peak levels.

Despite the end of the city's mask mandate, the New Orleans Health Department is still encouraging residents to wear their masks while inside in public spaces, such as grocery stores and restaurants, especially when social distancing is not possible.