Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history Monday night in the Superdome against the Washington Redskins.

Brees became the new all-time passing leader of the NFL with a 62-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

It was loud and emotional in the Dome to say the least as fans celebrated the history-making play.

Thousands of fans took to Twitter to congratulate the 39-year-old quarterback.

Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record, as Manning held the record for 1,000 days. So of course, it was only right that Manning made a tribute video. (Can't see video? Click here)

PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

Former teammates of Brees, current NFL opponents and other athletes also congratulated the GOAT.

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! 🙏🏾🏈👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees on making history, once again!! Proud to have been a small part in this record! Nobody more deserving. 🐐 — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees... the best to ever to do it... glad to say I played with you... dream come true.. keep balling 🐐 — Delvin Breaux Sr (@BreauxShow24) October 9, 2018

Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018

And of course, fans, including politicians and celebrities, shared their excitement:

More of that BREES of hope I was talking about. I’ll always remember being there when @drewbrees set the record for career passing yards. Congrats Drew! Who Dat! @Saints https://t.co/7z6zWvFowi — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 9, 2018

Congratulations Drew🎉You make us all proud🖤⚜️💛⚜️ pic.twitter.com/NVIboWq1kE — Sally-Ann Roberts (@sallyannPowerUp) October 9, 2018

No YOU ARE CRYIN https://t.co/37AhwXFW7z — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) October 9, 2018

Drew Brees' close friend and New Orleans' own @TheEllenShow with a message for No. 9! #goSaints pic.twitter.com/N9OzS565C8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

And probably the best post of the night was what Drew Brees said to his children after breaking the record:

Drew Brees was mic'd up for one of the biggest plays of his career and a historical @NFL moment! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/6lQOf9j7Gh — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

