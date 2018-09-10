Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history Monday night in the Superdome against the Washington Redskins.
Brees became the new all-time passing leader of the NFL with a 62-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.
It was loud and emotional in the Dome to say the least as fans celebrated the history-making play.
Thousands of fans took to Twitter to congratulate the 39-year-old quarterback.
Brees surpassed Peyton Manning’s record, as Manning held the record for 1,000 days. So of course, it was only right that Manning made a tribute video. (Can't see video? Click here)
Former teammates of Brees, current NFL opponents and other athletes also congratulated the GOAT.
And of course, fans, including politicians and celebrities, shared their excitement:
And probably the best post of the night was what Drew Brees said to his children after breaking the record: