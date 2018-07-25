The New Orleans Saints announced today that the following practices are sold out for the Saints 2018 Training Camp Presented by Verizon:

-Saturday, July 28

-Sunday, July 29

-Monday, July 30

-Saturday, Aug. 4

-Saturday, Aug. 11

-Sunday, Aug. 12

-Sunday, Aug. 19

The following practices still have tickets available: Wednesday, Aug. 1 and Thursday, Aug. 2.

Fans may claim their free tickets (limit 4 per account) to attend the Fan Fest and practices in advance at www.neworleanssaints.com or on the official Saints mobile app. Once claimed, fans will need to present their ticket(s) on their phone via the Saints App (Apple/Android) or SeatGeek app.

Saints fans who are interested in attending one or more of the team’s practices open to the public are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and reserve their tickets now. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

The Saints will provide updates once each new training camp practice has reached full capacity.

For more information, please contact Jordy Spitale from the Saints Communications Department at (504) 731-1894.

