Final Saints Injury Report: Four starters out, Lattimore and Werner both questionable

An additional six players are questionable.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without four starters for Monday night's game in Tampa.

Tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), defensive back P.J. Williams (knee), and defensive back/special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) will all be absent for the Saints on Monday.

An additional six players- defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive back Bradley Roby (concussion), wide receiver Kevin White (illness), and defensive tackles Kentavius Street and Malcom Roach (illnesses)- are listed as questionable.

Some positive news on the injury front is that some offensive playmakers will be available on Monday, as running back Mark Ingram nor wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashid Shaheed carry an injury designation going into Monday night's contest. All three were limited in practice all week before practicing full on Saturday, giving them clearance to play.

Tampa Bay will be without All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs, as he deals with two separate ankle and knee injuries. The team also has three defensive backs who are considered doubtful to play; Mike Edwards (hamstring), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep).

The Bucs, just as the Saints, have six players questionable; defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), tight end Cameroon Brate (illness), and running back and New Orleans native Leonard Fournette (hip).