The final injury report for the New Orleans Saints was released Friday ahead of Sunday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of the nine players listed on the injury report, eight of them were listed as full participants at practice Friday.

The list is below:

Jermon Bushrod, Full practice

Terron Armstead, Full practice

Ryan Ramczyk, Full practice

Alex Okafor, Full practice

Larry Warford, Full practice

Andrus Peat, Full practice

Chris Banjo, Full practice

Ted Ginn, Jr., Full practice

Simmie Cobbs, Did not practice, Game status: Out

Armstead suffered a pectoral tear in November and caused him to miss five of the Saints’ last six regular season games. He re-aggravated the injury in a game against the Steelers.

However, Friday he told The New Orleans Advocate he will be okay to play during Sunday’s game.

"I'm going. I'm going. I'll be in there," Armstead said. "It doesn't matter what I feel like once the game starts. I got to play at 100 percent regardless if I feel like it or not. The camera doesn't care. I have to go out with that mentality; if I'm playing, I'm 100 percent."