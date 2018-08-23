NEW ORLEANS - Thursday morning, Jesse Hernandez was honored by the New Orleans City Council as the first male to be named to the Saints Cheerleading and Dance Squad -- The Saintsations.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno said, "We believe in a New Orleans that provides opportunities for everyone to follow their dreams and fulfill their full potential regardless of their color or creed."

Sitting between two teammates, in uniform, Jesse Hernandez spoke about being a Saintsation.

"I'm ready to show everyone that we're here and cheer on those boys," he said.

The first male to make the team, Hernandez has made history.

"The Saints represent something very diverse," said Amber Scott, a 3rd-year Saintsation. "We would never, ever push something less than that ... Jesse brings everything that we could ever hope for."

"We like to be trendsetters here in New Orleans and for the Saints. So, I think this is a good way to do it," said Tanya Crowe, a 2nd-year Saintsation.

For Hernandez though, it's about doing what he loves.

"I have been dancing since the age of two, I've trained my whole life to do this," he said.

Friday's pre-season home opener was the first time Jesse took the field. A moment he says was a rush.

"You run out onto the field and the lights hit you, the fans hit you, the cold air hits you," he described. "Everything is happening all at once and it was crazy."

It's a moment his mom, Tracey, says she'll never forget. She got emotional as she spoke about how passionate her son is regarding dancing.

"Because I know this is what he wanted to do," she said. "He is (living his dream), and I'm very proud of him."

Not everyone agrees with having a man on what's always been a female team, though. Hernandez, his teammates and family say they look past it.

"If you have the talent, the will to do it, and the job can get done, it doesn't matter if you're a man or woman you can do it," Tracey said.

"When fans watch me, I hope it inspires them to look at me and say 'yes, it's different, but it's not wrong,'" Jesse said. "It's something different and hopefully younger kids look at that and say I can chase my dreams and it can happen."

And with the season just beginning, there's a lot Hernandez is looking forward to.

"I'm really excited," Jesse said. "I'm excited to cheer on those Saints and represent this organization the best way I can."

Ready to inspire others, he says, to hopefully also be the change.

#PompomsforJesse has been shared around social media with people who wonder why he doesn't use pom-poms. He tells Eyewitness News, he doesn't like them, he's never used them and they're not his thing. He adds though he carries a rally towel.

© 2018 WWL