Ralph takes a look at the Saints-Giants game, along with a few others...

New Orleans (-3.5) at New York Giants: Should a team ranked 32nd in the NFL against the pass be a road favorite against anyone? The Saints head into New York facing a Giants team that just had Eli Manning carve up the Houston Texans. Manning went 25 of 29 for 297 yards and 2 scores. The Giants have elite weapons in Odell Beckham Jr and rookie Saquon Barkley, so the Saints defense gets no break after facing the Falcons.

Forecast: Taysom Hill most fun Saints player ever

The good news for the Saints is the Giants have allowed 12 sacks in 3 games so there is hope the Saints can get to Eli. The Saints defense is a mess but there are some underlying positives that give hope for a turnaround.

I have a theory about defense I call the ‘4, 25 and 10 Theory’. My theory is I don't care about yards or red zone defense; I don't even really care about points allowed. What I do care about are turnovers, sacks, and 3rd downs of more than 7 yards to go. I want sacks and turnovers created to be 4 or more, I want third down & 6 or more to be stopped at 25 percent or greater, and I want the defense to create at least 10 of those third downs of 6 or more to go. If Saints can do that, they will always have a chance to win.

Against Atlanta, if you count the punt block as a turnover they created 4 sacks + turnovers, and they only allowed 20 percent (1 of 5) conversions of third and 6 or more yards. The problem was five third and longs is entirely too few. Against Cleveland, the Saints created 4 sacks + turnovers, and allowed only 1 third/fourth down conversion of 6 or more. That’s solid defense if they can stop hemorrhaging giant pass plays.

This Saints defense means they can lose to anyone anytime but this doesn’t seem like the week. Saints will jump out in front and force Eli Manning into mistakes and for first time all year Saints cost with relative ease. If we don’t get many fourth quarter camera shots of Eli Manning looking blankly into the abyss that is the rest of the Giants 2018, I shall be very upset.

Saints 28-13

Atlanta (-6) vs Cincinnati: I’d love to pick the Bengals here and see the Falcons fall to 1-3, but come on now, that’d be too much happiness in a 7 day period for Saints fan.

Falcons 34-21

Detroit (+3) at Dallas: /whispers “What if Dak Prescott is kind of terrible and a one-year wonder?”

Lions 23-16

Chicago (-2.5) vs Tampa Bay: I hold out hope that Dirk Koetter will handle his blooming quarterback controversy exactly the wrong way. Fitzmagic might be Fitz-over though. If Mitch Trubisky wasn’t terrible, the Bears would be alarmingly dangerous.

Bears 24-20

LSU (-12.5) vs Ole Miss: This game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. and good lord I’m going to be spiking my coffee to stay awake as it goes 4 plus hours and into Sunday morning because I’m old. Is any coach in America having more fun than Ed Orgeron? The man looks like he’s having the time of his life. It’s truly adorable or as adorable as a giant Cajun man can be.

LSU 41-20

Ralph Malbrough is a Saints fan living in Houston. Watch him on WWL morning news every Monday during the football season at 6:45 a.m.

Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SaintsForecast or download his podcast on Itunes.

© 2018 WWL