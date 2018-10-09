Short of Drew Brees getting seriously injured, I'm not sure how the New Orleans Saints could have a more depressing opening to the 2018 season than their 48-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two series into the season, it was if a super villain combined the coaching styles of Rob Ryan and Steve Spagnuolo, created zombie Saints defensive coordinator, and put him on the sideline without anyone knowing. The Buccaneers first two drives were a combined 10 plays for 143 yards and two scores. It couldn't have looked any easier if Ryan Fitzpatrick was throwing touchdowns while playing Fortnite. The Buccaneers wouldn't punt the football until they had dropped 34 points on a shocked Saints defense and a stunned Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd.

The famous Russian author and noted die hard Saints fan Leo Tolstoy once said, “Good defenses are all alike; but terrible Saints defenses are all terrible in their own way.”

It's dark Saints comedy when in the middle of watching Tampa pile up 529 yards as easily as a frat house builds a beer can pyramid during homecoming week I thought, “This is horrific, but I've seen worse.” And I have. We all have. Was Sunday's defensive performance any worse than Eli Manning's six touchdowns or Kirk Cousins 20 of 25 324 yard games in 2015? Or Atlanta's 217 rushing yard game in 2016?

Trying to decide on the worst Saints defensive performance of the last five years is like having to decide what sort of disaster is worse. Is an avalanche really worse than an earthquake if you are in the middle of either? Sunday will forever be remembered as the Fitzpatrick Sadness Game.

All those things in the preseason we happily ignored and told ourselves weren't a big deal (the ghastly run defense, the rotten miscommunication and blown coverages in the secondary), showed up Sunday with a vengeance.

While the Saints corners getting burned to ashes by DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans for the obscene total of 12 catches for 293 yards and 3 scores will grab the headlines, the Saints inability to sack Ryan Fitzpatrick even once should send a cold shiver down any Saints fans back.

A huge key to the 2017 Saints defensive success was the fact for the first time under Sean Payton the defense had 42 quarterback sacks. Of course after watching Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata get roughing the passing quarterback that defy logic and explanation I'm beginning to wonder if any hit on a quarterback where the ball isn't in his hand will be a penalty. To be fair any hit on the quarterback where he doesn't have the ball is by definition a 'late hit', it just makes playing good defense incredibly difficult.

The pass rush at least still has the talent of Cam Jordan to get it on track, the linebackers have no such reason for optimism yet. Guys seemed to be hitting wrong gaps on run plays, couldn't cover, or get to Fitzpatrick on blitzes. Besides that? Everything is fine.

Stop me if you've heard this before, the Saints wasted another masterpiece from Drew Brees. Brees was 37-45 for 439 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. If the Saints defense had managed to force a Tampa punt late, Brees would have had a chance too tie the game with 2 minutes left.

Alvin Kamara had 141 total yards and 3 scores and Michael Thomas caught 16 balls for 180 yards and a TD. Yet it wasn't enough.

My only quibble with Sean Payton's offensive plan was the decision to give a guy the New England Patriots cut in part because of ball security issues a chance to run the football. Mike Gillislee's fumble that the Bucs returned for a score proved very costly. Mark Ingram can't get back soon enough.

The fear we all had, but didn't quite want to talk about has walked into the room like an elephant. Was the 2017 Saints defense just a sweet mirage or perhaps a visitor who wasn't going to be around long?

Was it like the 2013 and 2009 defenses that were fun, occasionally great, but had the staying power of a snowball in the July New Orleans heat?

At least the Saints weren't sugar coating what happened after it was over.

Sean Payton laid it out by simply saying, "Tampa Bay came ready and they put it to us. They put it to us good."

While Payton was direct if unemotional, Marshon Lattimore seemed humbled and angry, “We needed to get slapped in our face one good time to see that we’re not on the level we think we’re on.”

Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns is now a must win for the Saints. You aren’t going to start 0-2 at home against Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor and make something of 2018. 2017 was the beautiful escape from the 0-2 hole but that rarely happens twice. The 2018 Saints season is one week old and already at a crossroads.

