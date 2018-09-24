Watching the New Orleans Saints under Sean Payton, there is more often than not, a moment where while watching the game I think to myself, “Drew Brees is gonna have to be perfect today for the Saints to have any shot at winning.”

The moment came Sunday in Atlanta when Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit Calvin Ridley for a 75-yard touchdown strike to put the Falcons up 14-13 in the second quarter. The Saints defense suddenly looked as hopeless as a toddler trying to open a can of soda.

At that very moment it became apparent Drew Brees would need to perform football magic to get the Saints to 2-1, and he did just that during the Saints 43-37 overtime win. Brees finished 39 of 49 for 396 yards and 3 touchdown passes. He even did something new and exciting by rushing for 2 scores. Brees' first rushing touchdown, a 7-yard run where he spun off 2 Falcon defenders to tie the game at 37, might be my favorite all time Brees play as a Saint. It might be bias but considering it was in Atlanta, in a wild back and forth match-up with the Saints most hated foe, I will cherish it forever.

Brees even took a moment to use his new spin move as a coaching tool for his son's flag football team,.

"I keep telling my flag football team that spin moves are good and they're not getting it, they're not believing me. So I'm glad that happened because now I have video evidence to show them that, hey, spin moves work. Spin moves are good," he said.

Brees is simultaneously being a Hall of Fame quarterback and trying to figure out ways to be the Paul 'Bear' Bryant of New Orleans flag football. Legend.

The Saints offense dropped 534 yards and 43 points on the Falcons head despite no Mark Ingram, no Andrus Peat, and while committing a handful of potentially deadly penalties. No matter, Brees and company overcame it all and after 3 weeks have their best start since 2013.

In game that had so many wild, wild moments let's all take a moment to marvel at Alvin Kamara's 31 touch, 180-yard performance. The Saints in the summer said they wanted to limit Kamara's touches while Mark Ingram was suspended but they stick to that plan about as well as I adhere to my commitment to not eating and drinking too much during the game. And truthfully how could Sean Payton not feed Kamara endlessly when a road victory against a division rival was right there to be had? The only other skill position in the NFL who might have a claim to being as unstoppable as Kamara after 3 weeks also happens to play for the Saints. That'd be Michael Thomas, who is currently on pace to catch 224 passes for 2,152 yards. If Ben Watson is going to catch 5 passes for 71 yards regularly the only thing that's going to stop the Saints offense is the Saints offense.

Oh, and Sean Payton has fully integrated the Taysom Hill show into the 2018 Saints offensive show. All Hill did was have 3 carries for 39 yards, including picking up a first down late in the game with a play so crazy athletic it almost defies description.

Payton even got free agent signing Cam Meredith a touchdown catch. The thought of getting to watch this offense devastate NFL defenses 13 more times is delightful.

You probably want me to talk about the Saints defense? Do we have too? There are extremely well run charities that don't hand out as many gifts as the Saints defense. The Saints went back and forth between Ken Crawley and PJ Williams at cornerback and the only conclusion I've come to is, “Do we have a door number 3?” The Saints defense is not to be trusted under any circumstances but they did hold the Falcons to 4 of 11 on third down and 2.2 yards per rushing attempt. They did JUST enough and if there seemed any realistic solution at corner opposite Marshon Lattimore, I'd be more optimistic the Saints could get the pass defense fixed. Even if believing in the Saints defense remains like believing juggling a live hand grenade won't end badly for your fingers, the NFC after 3 weeks looks wide open. The 2018 Saints might not be a Super Bowl contender but are going to be fantastic fun to watch, unless you want defense, then you are out of luck. If you want defense, go watch the Jacksonville Jaguars lose 9-6 and try to stay awake.

Maybe the Saints defense will get better, history tells us that's unlikely, so make your peace with Drew Brees needing to be perfect every week to have a chance. The good news is that's very possible. Terron Armstead even said as much while talking about Brees breaking Brett Favre's mark for most completions in NFL history. "Drew is the greatest. I'm not saying it because I play with him. He's the greatest. How could you dispute? How could you argue he's not the greatest quarterback to ever live? What more does he have to do? Seriously. It's an honor to play with him and to watch him."

For what seemed like the 1000th time the Saints said, “Drew go be perfect so we can win.”

And he did it. Again.

Ralph Malbrough is a Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SaintsForecast or download his podcast at iTunes.

