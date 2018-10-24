The NFL has decided to make playing great defense consistently almost impossible to improve television ratings and increase player safety and so far the plan is working. Television ratings are up 4 percent over last season and teams are averaging an NFL record 24.1 points a game.

I’m not here to argue whether games with 80 points and 1,000 yards of offense are fun, if you watched Saints-Falcons you know the answer, or that the new player safety rules are working (they might be as less quarterbacks are injured this year). Everybody loves offense, even your grandpa who claims to pine for a 7-5 slugfest where guys got stretchered off by the dozens and completing a pass was more of a wish than an actual reality.

We LOOVE offense. Whoever sets the NFL record for most tackles for a career won’t get a sweet laminated certificate and a congratulations tweet from a former President of the United States like Drew Brees did for setting the passing yardage record.

In this new NFL world where offense is not only king but competent defense is practically illegal; a question I keep coming back to is “How much defense do the Saints need to win another Super Bowl?”

Did you know in 2012 when the Saints allowed the most yards by a defense in NFL history (440 per week) -- they were the only team in the league to allow over 400 per week? In 2018, 5 teams allow at least 400 yards a week -- and two (Tampa Bay and Kansas City) allow more than the Saints 2012 record pace. Two other teams (Oakland and Miami) allow 397 and 399 yards per week. Just like 60 is the new 40 in aging, 400 is the new 300 for defense.

The Chiefs are 6-1 and give up 450 yards a week, which includes allowing 5.4 yards per rushing attempt. So basically every team Kansas City plays is probably facing 2nd down and 4, which is basically a dream down for any halfway competent offensive coordinator. Even 3 years ago if the Chiefs had a defense like that, I’d be very confident they were going to go 7-9 or 8-8 just like the 2012 Saints. Now? I fully expect them to go 11-5 or better. Defense won’t matter much in the regular season but can a team win a Super Bowl with the worst defense of all time now?

The good news is if we go by yards allowed the Saints are better than serious contenders like New England, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh. Points allowed is another matter, but maybe defense in the entire NFL is basically what Saints fans have been watching since 2012; Force one punt and create one turnover, then let your offense do the rest.

The Saints are averaging 34 points per game, which is .2 less than the 2011 Saints team, who was the greatest offensive Saints team in history. And the 2011 Saints offense didn’t really get rolling until midway through the season.

We know that every time the Saints finish 24th or better in points allowed since 2006 they make the playoffs. Right now they sit 27th. So they are right on the cusp. People with a modicum of sense threw the old saying ‘Defense wins Championships’ out years ago with their flip phones and dial up internet. But maybe in 2018 we need to reevaluate and ponder the possibility good defense hardly matters at all.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: Tear You Part – She Wants Revenge

The actual song has nothing to do with the vengeance and revenge Saints fans crave this week in Minnesota, but the beat is dark, banging and makes me want to go find a bank to rob or commit some complicated crime and fly to a secluded beach and live out my days knowing I’m living off my enemy’s stolen wealth. I want to enjoy the Vikings lying on the ground begging for mercy and drink in the lamentations of their fans. I’m a horrible person. I apologize for nothing in this paragraph.

The Games

Last week:

Season: 17-8

New Orleans Saints (+2.5) at Minnesota: I wrote this column Sunday night because I’m in Los Angeles on vacation. So I have no injury info or any real research to back up this pick. I only have the burning desire for vengeance.

Saints 27-17

Baltimore (+1) at Carolina: Thanks for nothing on Sunday Philadelphia. Watching you cough up a 17-0 lead was more painful than being hit with my first case of Vertigo, which happened Saturday. Maybe the Ravens can do better against the Panthers.

Ravens 20-16

Philadelphia (-3.5) vs Jacksonville: The Jags would never do it, but they should call up Mickey Loomis and try to get Teddy Bridgewater before their season sinks away.

Eagles 17-13

Green Bay (+8.5) at Los Angeles: I’m taking Rogers and the points.

Packers 28-27

Kansas City (-9) vs. Denver: This number could be 20 and I might still take the Chiefs.

Chiefs 35-14

Ralph Malbrough is a Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SaintsForecast or download his podcast at Itunes.

