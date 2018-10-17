After last Monday’s emotional night of Drew Brees breaking the all-time passing record, there is a lot of discussion of Drew Brees for MVP talk. Which is great, because the man should have totally won one by now, and as Saints fans we need him to have one so when we calmly explain to people on social media why Drew is the greatest quarterback the universe has ever seen, people can’t use the “He never won an MVP!” argument against us.

Winning the argument explaining why Drew Brees is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is important because as any smart person will tell you, winning Twitter arguments helps make the world a better place. The thing about winning an MVP is people don’t think of it in the right way; An MVP isn’t really an award Drew Brees would receive as much as it is an election he’d win.

2018 is an election year so you’ve probably seen 75,000 commercials since the summer telling you to vote for Penniworth Cunningham III for Assistant Police Juror on November 3rd. To win an election you got to campaign for MONTHS, and to win NFL MVP, you got to do the same thing.

That’s where as fans we need to beat the drum for Brees. Anytime you see an argument about MVP on social media with media jump in there and post sonnets and poetry explaining why #DrewBreesforMVP is the right decision. Drew’s too modest to do it himself because he’s such a nice guy. If I was Brees, after every big Saints win, I’d have charts, videos, and PowerPoint slides to sully my MVP competition.

“Would you care to watch this 7 minute YouTube video explaining why Patrick Mahomes has more interceptions than me and why he’s a terrible person and sounds like Kermit the Frog smoking a pack of cigarettes a day?” After the Saints score 45, Drew Brees should totally be doing this.

If NFL MVP is a campaign then it’s time to run some NEGATIVE campaign ads against Drew’s opponents and explain why they are not deserving of anything but ridicule and should feel embarrassed to be talked about possibly stealing an award Drew so clearly deserves.

I’m Ralph Malbrough and I approved this message.

The contents of these ads were paid for by America Believes Drew Brees is MVP Super Pac LLC.

Patrick Mahomes – Kanas City Chiefs Sure his stats are fantastic (1,865 yards, 18 touchdowns, 4 interceptions), the Chiefs are 5-1, and his hair is MAGNIFICENT, but I’d trust my 3-year-old son to drive me to work before I’d trust Andy Reid in December. As Saints fans we know terrible defense ruins fun offensive seasons once the weather turns cold, and the Chiefs defense is BAAD. Jared Goff – Los Angeles Rams You shouldn’t be allowed to win an MVP if 95 percent of the people in the city you play for think you are Rob Kardashian after 6 months on the Keto diet. Also Goff lost a home playoff game to the Atlanta Falcons which should disqualify him from consideration for 5 years. Khalil Mack – Chicago Bears Every 5 years the national media gets contrarian and decides they wanna be cool and hip so they start pushing for a defensive player for MVP. Mack is amazing and NFL history is littered with media loving Bears defensive star players more than teenagers love Snapchat. If Mack wins does Jon Gruden get half the award shipped to him FedEx?

So remember to do your part this fall to make sure Drew Brees is your 2018 NFL MVP. Do it for Drew and for America.

Saints Fan Mood and Meditation Music: Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo

Watching other teams play offense I realize just how lucky we are to have Sean Payton. Payton is delivering us cool Taysom Hill plays every week while the Houston Texans have Bill O’Brien designing plays where the main objective seems to be to see how much pain DeShaun Watson can absorb. Drew Brees’ record was an amazing night for him but let’s congratulate Sean Payton on giving us 13 years of fun offense which allowed Brees to do it. We could be watching the Titans play offense. So be grateful.

The Games

Last week: 4-1

Season: 17-8

New Orleans Saints (+2.5) at Baltimore: You’ve probably seen 1000 stories on the Ravens being the one team Drew Brees has never defeated so I’m not going to rehash that here. It is interesting to me the Ravens Week 1 blow out of Buffalo hides the fact their offense is kind of terrible. Since Baltimore scored 47 against the Bills they’ve averaged 21 points a game which would be rank 24th. They aren’t Tennessee make your eyes bleed watching them bad, but they are in that neighborhood.

Did you know the Saints using Taysom Hill enrages fantasy football experts? Oh yes. Lots of people take fantasy football really seriously, but if you can’t enjoy Taysom Hill scoring because it costs you a Drew Brees touchdown, we can’t be friends.

The Ravens defense is ranked #1 in NFL points allowed but why can’t the Saints go on the road and win a street fight?

Saints 23-15

Denver (-1.5) at Arizona: The Cardinals need to keep losing so they get more and more motivated to trade former LSU and current all-pro defensive back Patrick Peterson. The Saints can go full YOLO and give up the rest of the 2019 draft for Peterson. The future is unknowable, let’s party in 2018 y’all. Mickey Loomis, do it and be LEGENDARY.

Broncos 27-21

Atlanta (-5.5) vs New York Giants: The Falcons continue their march back to .500 only to have their dreams crushed in a few weeks.

Falcons 35-21

Philadelphia (-4) vs Carolina: If things fall right the Saints can be in complete control of the NFC South by Sunday night.

Eagles 22-17

LSU (-7) vs Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are sneaky good with the #1 rated defense in America. The Tigers need to take care of Stark Vegas so in two weeks we can have the greatest regular season weekend in Louisiana football history. How does LSU vs. undefeated Alabama on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, followed by the Saints against the undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome sound? Get this done LSU.

LSU 20-12

